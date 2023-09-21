Man arrested after allegedly attacking wife with hammer, knife

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A husband has been arrested in Meridian, Mississippi after allegedly attacking his wife in Shreveport, Louisiana, and then stealing her car.

On Sept. 13, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a call on the 8900 block of Park Haven Place, in Shreveport. Upon arrival, CPSO deputies discovered a woman who was injured from a hammer and knife attack.

The victim told CPSO that her husband, Jeffery Callender, 51, attacked her while they were leaving to attend his scheduled court appearance. She says he hit her in the head twice with a hammer, took her phone, and would not let her leave the house. After the hammer attack, the victim says Callender grabbed a knife and stabbed her more than a dozen times in her upper body and once in the neck. Callender left the house by stealing her car. She was able to contact a friend, who called 911.

She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

On Sept. 19, an arrest warrant was issued for Callender, who was captured by the U.S. Marshal’s task force in Meridian, Mississippi.

Callender was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 20. He has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Callender’s bond has been set at $157,000.

