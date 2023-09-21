Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

KSLA SALUTES: Honoring a 104-year-old WWII veteran, Sam Mattox

Sam Mattox
Sam Mattox(Tom Boniol, commander, VFW Post 3615)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The VFW Post 3615 is honoring the oldest living WWII veteran in Louisiana, Sam Mattox.

He’s now 104 years old. On Thursday, Sept. 21, a birthday celebration for Mattox was held in Ruston.

Tom, Gene, and Sam
Tom, Gene, and Sam

Friends of his say Mattox’s favorite thing to do was go hunting before he got too old to go. Mattox worked in the construction industry until he was 95. Now, he loves to go for walks, attend church, and listen to gospel music.

He says the secret to living a long life is staying out of trouble, and to never smoke or drink.

Tommy Ledford, Sam Mattox, and Tom Boniol
Tommy Ledford, Sam Mattox, and Tom Boniol

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on...
Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City on the afternoon of Sept....
Downtown businesses concerned about impact of I-20 rehabilitation project

Latest News

ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mario Chavez
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mario Chavez is veteran that serves city of Shreveport
ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting
3 free events happening in Shreveport Common
3 fun events happening in Shreveport Common; jazz, exercise, community tours