KSLA SALUTES: Honoring a 104-year-old WWII veteran, Sam Mattox

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The VFW Post 3615 is honoring the oldest living WWII veteran in Louisiana, Sam Mattox.

He’s now 104 years old. On Thursday, Sept. 21, a birthday celebration for Mattox was held in Ruston.

Tom, Gene, and Sam

Friends of his say Mattox’s favorite thing to do was go hunting before he got too old to go. Mattox worked in the construction industry until he was 95. Now, he loves to go for walks, attend church, and listen to gospel music.

He says the secret to living a long life is staying out of trouble, and to never smoke or drink.

Tommy Ledford, Sam Mattox, and Tom Boniol

