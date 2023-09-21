Hispanic Heritage Month: Mario Chavez is veteran that serves city of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA honors Mario Chavez, a Shreveport public servant.

Shreveport Community Leader, Mario Chavez is a dedicated public servant. Chavez moved from California to Shreveport in 1995. He lived in the city for 28 years, save for a few breaks when he joined the United States Army.

He stayed in Fort Benning, Georgia, for advanced individual training for satellite communication and GPS tracking systems at Fort Gordon. Chavez underwent deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom, activation for Hurricane Katrina, and was support for hurricanes Gustov and Lily.

Today, Chavez continues to be passionate about serving the city of Shreveport and its Hispanic community. He was elected as Caddo Parish’s first Latino commissioner and fought to have the first Hispanic board member appointed to our local metropolitan planning commission. He bridged the gap to serve our population with a translation button that swaps out the government website between English and Spanish, making it easy to navigate our Shreveport Caddo MPC website for Latino Population.

