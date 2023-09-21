Heritage & Harvest Tour to be held Sept. 23 in northern Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Northern Caddo Parish is rich with historical value and littered with picturesque views. Louisiana history buffs may be interested in an upcoming event.

Big Mama's Antiques (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

Mural in Gilliam with vintage farm tractors (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, KSLA was joined live by Raymond McKinney, president of the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association. He spoke about the upcoming Heritage & Harvest Tour.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Louisiana Highway 3049 and U.S. Highway 71.

McKinney talked about why it’s important for residents to see the region’s history in an up-close and personal way, what the most talked about events from past festivals have been and how people can take advantage of this fun and free event.

Old church house (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

Gilliam Library (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

The event will feature prizes, an art contest, historical attractions and more.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Kiblah School (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

Round hay bales (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

Ida Methodist Church (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

Lynn Commissary (Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

