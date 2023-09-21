Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Heritage & Harvest Tour to be held Sept. 23 in northern Caddo Parish

Cotton field
Cotton field(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Northern Caddo Parish is rich with historical value and littered with picturesque views. Louisiana history buffs may be interested in an upcoming event.

Big Mama's Antiques
Big Mama's Antiques(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
Mural in Gilliam with vintage farm tractors
Mural in Gilliam with vintage farm tractors(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, KSLA was joined live by Raymond McKinney, president of the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association. He spoke about the upcoming Heritage & Harvest Tour.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Louisiana Highway 3049 and U.S. Highway 71.

McKinney talked about why it’s important for residents to see the region’s history in an up-close and personal way, what the most talked about events from past festivals have been and how people can take advantage of this fun and free event.

Old church house
Old church house(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
Gilliam Library
Gilliam Library(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

The event will feature prizes, an art contest, historical attractions and more.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Kiblah School
Kiblah School(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
Round hay bales
Round hay bales(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
Ida Methodist Church
Ida Methodist Church(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)
Lynn Commissary
Lynn Commissary(Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association)

