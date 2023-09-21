Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Glenbrook Academy’s Chase Sentell is the Wendy’s “Giant of the Week”

Apaches senior scored six touchdowns in Week Three win over Delta Charter
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Glenbrook Academy’s Chase Sentell had a gigantic gridrion performance in Week Three. In the Apache’s 55-32 road win over Delta Charter, the running back and free safety has five touchdowns on the ground and one receiving, along with returning an interception for 80 yards. The senior totaled 240 yards of offense.

Glenbrook Academy (3-0) faces a fellow undefeated squad, Haynesville (3-0), Friday at 7:30 at Red Franklin Stadium.

