Glenbrook Academy’s Chase Sentell is the Wendy’s “Giant of the Week”

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Glenbrook Academy’s Chase Sentell had a gigantic gridrion performance in Week Three. In the Apache’s 55-32 road win over Delta Charter, the running back and free safety has five touchdowns on the ground and one receiving, along with returning an interception for 80 yards. The senior totaled 240 yards of offense.

Glenbrook Academy (3-0) faces a fellow undefeated squad, Haynesville (3-0), Friday at 7:30 at Red Franklin Stadium.

