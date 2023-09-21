Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

DeSoto investigating appearance of swastikas on a road and a sign in the parish

“Well, they covered it up, but we still know what it was”
By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports were made of swastikas drawn on a street and a sign in the area.

“Well, they covered it up, but we still know what it was,” said a woman who saw one of the swastikas that was drawn off Sloan Road. “We saw it when it first was there.”

The woman, who has lived in DeSoto Parish for decades, asked to remain anonymous for her safety.

She said she was shocked when she got word of a swastika drawing near Sloan Road. “I was surprised to see anything like that happening in DeSoto Parish.”

The woman’s daughter was disheartened when her Mom shared the news. “We hear about stuff that has happened that was like this in the past, but to see it and actually see that you know it still exists.”

She said this incident reinforces that racism is present.

“I still have connections in Mansfield, and it makes me wonder how safe were they in the area like this where you know somebody is basically telling you, yeah, there is racism still here.”

The woman also said she thinks this could cause people to copy the same action.

“It might turn into a safety concern knowing that it happened in that area, so they might target that area a little bit more.”

A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.
A swastika found on a road in the Mansfield area before and after it was covered up.(Source: KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help

Latest News

The State Fair of Louisiana returns to Shreveport for its 117th year on Oct. 26, 2023.
‘Fall Nights & Carnival Nights’: State Fair of Louisiana back for 117th year
Greg Lawson
Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City on the afternoon of Sept....
Downtown businesses concerned about impact of I-20 rehabilitation project
Your Vote
4 familiar faces are vying for the Louisiana Senate District 39 seat