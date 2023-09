DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - NFL.com is reporting Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during practice on Thursday.

According to the website, Diggs’ injury occurred early on in practice.

The 25-year-old has recorded an interception, forced fumble and four tackles this season.

