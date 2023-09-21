Beneficial rain on the way to parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mild and dry for most of the ArkLaTex this morning but once again, locations along and north of I-30, could see some showers and storms over the next few hours. Heading into the afternoon, it will be hot and dry for most of Louisiana and East Texas where temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. Meanwhile farther north into Oklahoma and Arkansas, more scattered storms will be possible and it will be much cooler here with highs only in the low to mid 80s.

Additional rounds of storms are likely from tonight through Friday and the rain chances will gradually expand south to include more of the region. Having said that, storms will still be scattered in nature so many places might not see much. With additional cloud cover and higher coverage of storms, highs on Friday will cool into the 80s for most of the ArkLaTex.

The weekend starts off hot and dry but by Sunday afternoon, a stronger cold front will slowly approach from the west bringing more widespread storm chances to the entire region. Storms will then continue through Sunday night and into Monday with the potential of some severe weather across parts of the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Behind this front, cooler air arrives with highs by the start of next week in the mid 80s. Storms could linger across the southern half of the ArkLaTex all the way into Tuesday before drier air arrives from the north.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.