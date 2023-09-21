ArkLaTex kindergarten class learns importance of voting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One kindergarten teacher is getting kids to participate in this election season in a creative (and cute) way!

Ginger Abney at Crawford Elementary in Arcadia is teaching her students about the voting process. To do so, she had students register to vote and created her own polling booth! Kindergarten voters had to meet certain requirements in order to fill in their ballot.

KINDERGARTENER VOTER REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS:

Must be at least 5 years old.

Must be able to say and write first name.

Must be able to say and write age.

Must be able to accurately say the beginning sound of at least 10 words.

Must be able to read at least 5 CVC words.

Must be able to count to 10.

The ballot “races” include favorite books, seasons and foods. Abney says she hopes this project will lead to at-home discussions about the importance of voting and the election process.

