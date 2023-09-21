Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4 familiar faces are vying for the Louisiana Senate District 39 seat

Three Democrats and a Republican are seeking the post vacated by Sen. Greg Tarver
Hear from each candidate running to be District 39's next state senator in Louisiana.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three Democrats and a Republican — all four familiar faces — are vying for the Louisiana Senate District 39 seat this fall. That’s the post vacated by Sen. Greg Tarver.

The candidates are Louisiana House District 4 Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric B. Glover, Louisiana House District 2 Rep. and former Caddo Commissioner Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr., former Louisiana House District 3 Rep. Barbara M. Norton and Vivian accountant James F. “Jim” Slagle.

KSLA News 12 asked each why they believe they are best suited for the job.

Glover: “I believe that based upon my history, based upon what it is that I’ve been able to do, just simply the legislation I’ve passed, projects I’ve secured, I have the ability and the capacity to be able to be the kind of leader and representation that helps to make Shreveport-Bossier and northwest Louisiana a safe, better and greater place to call home.”

Jenkins: “Born and raised in Shreveport, this is my hometown. I want to see northwest Louisiana grow. I want to see us attract infrastructure projects. I want to make sure that we are bringing that passenger rail for Amtrak through this area. I want to boost the economy. But just wanting to do those things without having a plan behind it will not do us any good. I believe that I am already working on some of these projects. I want to continue working on them in the Senate.”

Norton: “I believe without a doubt when I win, we win together of all colors all people, all walks of life all people, whatever party affiliations that you are I feel that we can do it together. As my pastor would say, we are better together. My record that I have standing out in the community, in the city separates me apart from those I’m running against.”

Slagle: “I’m running because I’m in a minority district. And in today’s time, nobody should be disenfranchised on who they can vote for. And it’s 70% black, 30% white and I’ve run for four times now. If we have to have a black district or white district or a brown district, don’t put other people in there cause they don’t have a chance and people aren’t being represented properly.”

Election Day is Oct. 14.

