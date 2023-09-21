3 fun events happening in Shreveport Common; jazz, community tours, exercise

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Learn why Shreveport Common is an award-winning area with three fun events happening this upcoming weekend.

Starting on Sept. 22, the first of three events is kicking off in the Shreveport Common, providing plenty to do this weekend. Casey Jones, from the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC), joins us in the KSLA studio to talk about the events.

Big Band Jazz in Caddo Common Park

Kicking off the fun weekend, the Big Band Jazz in Common Park is free to attend and will start at 6 p.m. at 869 Texas Avenue, Shreveport. The Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble (SRJE) and SRAC are joining together once again to bring back the music-filled event. Attendees will enjoy a night of captivating soulful dynamic jazz provided by SRJE.

So bring your blanket and chairs and immerse yourself in the music!

Food Vendors:

Miami Latin Kitchen

Heaven’s Italian Ice

Art Market Vendors:

Connie Eaton

Love Medley Accessories

Rude Boyz Artwork

Free Workouts in Caddo Common Park

Performance Pavilion at Caddo Common Park

On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., free invigorating exercise classes led by professional trainers will be offered to anyone who wants to get healthy during Free Workouts in Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Avenue, Shreveport. The event aims to inspire a healthy lifestyle and foster community engagement and workout classes are designed for people of all fitness levels.

Shreveport Common Day

On Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., join Shreveport Common (SCI), the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Louisiana Dept. of Environmental Quality, and SRAC for a Shreveport Common Day.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Re-Imagine 959 Texas Avenue, A Community Charette

Architects, designers, creatives, and the community are invited to learn about the progress and assessment of 959 Texas Avenue. A Design & Use Contest will be available to enter.

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Re-Discover Shreveport Common Tours

Enjoy tours of buildings and unique new spaces in Shreveport Common with hop-on hop-off trolleys and shuttles. Attendees will enjoy historic, newly developed/built, and coming soon spaces. 20 buildings will be open with the owners, architects, and tour guides.

Tour stops:

Central ARTSTATION (start here)

Caddo Common Park, 800 block of Texas Ave.

Church of the Holy Cross, Calanthean Temple

Houses on Austen Place including Logan Mansion and the Ogilvie Wiener House (former Florentine)

MS KICK Incubator Kitchen

Oakland Cemetery

Municipal Auditorium including the Grand Promenade on Elvis Presley Ave.

ASEANA Gardens

The Creswell/Hamilton

UNEEDA Biscuit Artist Apartments

The Strand Theatre

Andress Artists & Entrepreneur Center, 800 block of Louisiana

the old Bnai Zion building on Cotton St.

