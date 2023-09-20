Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Tomorrow holds elevated rain chances across the region

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Today was another beautiful day to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. However, the rest of the week has some rain on the way for the region. Some showers have already occurred for areas north of I-30 and more is expected as a weak front will be moving southeastward across the area. Some of these showers/storms can turn severe.

Tomorrow’s highs will vary depending on if an area receives rain. Mid to upper 80′s are expected for areas north of I-30 and in counties in SW Arkansas. Low to mid 90′s for everyone else southward. This front looks to bring scattered showers and storms through the region and will possibly last throughout the day and into the evening. Overnight conditions start to have lows in the low 70′s while these rain chances last.

Both Thursday and Friday afternoons hold similar conditions where a wave of storms will move through bringing some showers and possible severe storms to the region. We will keep you all updated on these storms moving through within the coming days, but for tomorrow, areas north of I-20 have a higher chance for rain than areas south of the highway.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Elevated rain chances for tomorrow
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
Quiet rest of your Tuesday
Hot and dry today; some rain on the way
Quiet rest of your Tuesday
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Hot and sunny Tuesday
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update