Tomorrow holds elevated rain chances across the region

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Today was another beautiful day to be outside and enjoy the sunshine. However, the rest of the week has some rain on the way for the region. Some showers have already occurred for areas north of I-30 and more is expected as a weak front will be moving southeastward across the area. Some of these showers/storms can turn severe.

Tomorrow’s highs will vary depending on if an area receives rain. Mid to upper 80′s are expected for areas north of I-30 and in counties in SW Arkansas. Low to mid 90′s for everyone else southward. This front looks to bring scattered showers and storms through the region and will possibly last throughout the day and into the evening. Overnight conditions start to have lows in the low 70′s while these rain chances last.

Both Thursday and Friday afternoons hold similar conditions where a wave of storms will move through bringing some showers and possible severe storms to the region. We will keep you all updated on these storms moving through within the coming days, but for tomorrow, areas north of I-20 have a higher chance for rain than areas south of the highway.

