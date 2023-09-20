Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After several days of warm and dry weather, a change in the pattern is underway that will bring increasing storm chances and beneficial rainfall to parts of the ArkLaTex!

Starting today, a stationary front will setup across the heart of the ArkLaTex, stretching from northwest to southeast. In addition, a weak disturbance will approach from the northwest. The result will be scattered showers and storms developing throughout the day and impacting the northern half of the region. The best chance of anything today will be along and north of I-30 with lower chances closer to I-20. Highs will range from the mid 80s for portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma to the low and mid 90s along and south of I-20.

For Thursday and Friday, a combination of the stationary front draped across the region and a series of upper level disturbances, will bring the potential of multiple rounds of storms. Overall storm chances look higher to the northwest and lower to the southeast. It’s hard to pinpoint a favored time for storms but right now, Friday looks like the best overall chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking mainly hot and dry but storm chances will return on Sunday as a stronger cold front approaches from the west. Scattered storms will fire up across Texas and then march east into the ArkLaTex late Sunday into Monday with the potential of some severe weather. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Cooler air will arrive behind this front with highs likely in the 80s by early next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

