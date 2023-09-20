National Weather Service holds meeting at Texarkana Texas Convention Center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) takes the lead when hazardous weather blows through the area, but they do not work alone to keep citizens safe from dangerous weather conditions. On Wednesday, NWS met with its Integrated Warning Team.

Chris Nuttal, of NWS, explained that the Intergrated Weather Team is a group of individuals committed to notifying the public about potentially hazardous weather and providing resources to them once hazardous weather occurs.

“We’ve got very good flow of communication right now. We are always looking for ways to improve. ‘What are some new technologies that we can utilize to do?’ The national weather service issues the forecast and warnings, but we rely on the media [and] the emergency managers. All of us working together to get the information out to the public,” Nuttal said.

KSLA’s Chief Meteorologist, Jeff Castle, was one of the speakers at the event. He discussed how the media prepares and presents weather warnings to the public. Other topics of discussion included lessons learned from past severe weather events and preparation for next April’s solar eclipse.

“Everybody is eager to work together and learn from each other. That is really how we improve our operations and improve our cooperation and collaboration and work together in getting the message out to the public,” Nuttal said.

The meeting was held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center.

