Move to put term limits on ballot fails yet again
Now the question is whether the city attorney will reach out to the state to try to decertify the petition
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City Council members met again Tuesday to talk about the petition on hand to put term limits on the ballot this fall.
And the item once again failed to pass, this time on a 3-3 vote with Councilman Jeff Free absent.
At least one resident didn’t mince words when reacting to Tuesday’s decision.
“By taking no action, the city is making itself very liable to litigation,” Wes Merriott said. “And I believe they’re all committing malfeasance of office. They’re duty bound by their oath of office to follow the charter. And by ignoring the charter, they’re breaking the law.”
Now the question is whether the city attorney will reach out to the state to try to decertify the petition.
HOW WE GOT TO THIS POINT:
- (VIDEO) Term limits for Bossier City Council and mayor continue to be controversial
- (VIDEO) Bossier City term limits controversy continues
- (VIDEO) Term limits still a contentious issue at Bossier City Hall
- Term limits still a contentious issue at Bossier City Hall
- (VIDEO) Bossier City Council term limits
- Term limits issue still stalled in Bossier City
- (VIDEO) Bossier City to ask attorney general about validity of term limits petition
- (VIDEO) Bossier City Mayor submits term limits ordinance to City Council clerk
- Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler introduces term limits ordinance
- (VIDEO) Bossier City Council discusses term limits
- Bossier City Council, mayor discuss setting term limits
- Bossier City organization calls for term limits for mayor, city council
- (VIDEO) Bossier City officials make moves toward creating term limits
- Bossier Parish committee pushing for term limits for city council, mayor & police jury
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.