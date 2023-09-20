Move to put term limits on ballot fails yet again

Getting Answers
By Bubba Kneipp and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City Council members met again Tuesday to talk about the petition on hand to put term limits on the ballot this fall.

And the item once again failed to pass, this time on a 3-3 vote with Councilman Jeff Free absent.

At least one resident didn’t mince words when reacting to Tuesday’s decision.

“By taking no action, the city is making itself very liable to litigation,” Wes Merriott said. “And I believe they’re all committing malfeasance of office. They’re duty bound by their oath of office to follow the charter. And by ignoring the charter, they’re breaking the law.”

Now the question is whether the city attorney will reach out to the state to try to decertify the petition.

HOW WE GOT TO THIS POINT:

