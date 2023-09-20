MEET THE CANDIDATES: Governor of Louisiana
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, Oct. 14 is the Primary Election Day for Louisiana and one of the big-ticket races on the ballot is for the state’s next governor.
Learn about the 14 candidates vying for the position before you head to the polls!
- BENJAMIN BARNES
- Barnes is an Independent who resides in Angola. His vision is to bring fairness and integrity to the office. According to his website, three of his goals include legalizing abortion, restoring the death penalty, and focusing on juvenile delinquency prevention/intervention.
- PATRICK HENRY “DAT” BARTHEL
- Barthel is a Republican who resides in St. Rose. He ran for governor in 2003 as a Democrat.
- DANIEL M. “DANNY” COLE
- Cole is a Democrat who resides in Trout. He is a pastor and previously ran for State Senate in 2019 for District 32. One of his main goals is the state’s property insurance crisis.
- XAVIER ELLIS
- Ellis is a Republican who resides in Opelousas. He works as an educator and won the 2023 Educator of the Year Award. According to his website, his top priorities are infrastructure and creating outlets for youth.
- “KEITRON” GAGNON - NO PARTY
- Gagnon is not running with a political party. He’s from Metairie.
- SHARON W. HEWITT
- Hewitt is a Republican who resides in Baton Rouge. She is an engineering executive and senator for District 1. According to her website, her main goals include education, growing the economy, and investing in a reliable energy grid.
- JEFFERY ISTRE
- Istre is an Independent who resides in Kaplan. According to his Facebook page, he is a veteran and runs a nonprofit organization that searches for missing people. His platform focuses on poverty and unemployment
- “XAN” JOHN
- John is a Republican who resides in Lafayette. He graduated from LSU and previously ran for U.S. Senate.
- “JEFF” LANDRY
- Landry is a Republican who resides in Broussard. He is currently the state’s attorney general and previously served as a congressman. According to his website, Landry is pro-life and family-focused, and wants to lower taxes/cut red tape.
- HUNTER LUNDY
- Lundy is an Independent from who resides in Lake Charles. He is a lawyer and business owner. According to his website, some of Lundy’s main goals include raising teacher pay and reducing crime through rehabilitation.
- JOHN SCHRODER
- Schroder is a Republican who resides in Baton Rouge. He currently serves as state treasurer and previously served as a state representative. According to his website, his platform is focused on reforming public education, cracking down on crime, and ending political corruption.
- FRANK SCURLOCK
- Scurlock is an Independent who resides in Metairie. According to his website, some of his top goals include repealing the state income tax, making holistic health deductible and covered by insurance, and incentivizing businesses to come to the state.
- STEPHEN “WAGS” WAGUESPACK
- Waguespack is a Republican who resides in Abbeville. He is a lawyer and served as a senior official for former Gov. Bobby Jindal. According to his website, he is focused on job-training, growing the economy, and lowering taxes.
- SHAWN D. WILSON
- Wilson is a Democrat who resides in Baton Rouge. He has 25 years of experience in state government and previously served as the state’s secretary of transportation and development. According to his website, his platform is focused on creating jobs without increasing taxes, increasing teacher pay, and expanding healthcare access statewide.
RELATED: Gray TV poll shows Landry leading in primary, potentially competitive runoffs
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.