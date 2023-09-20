Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

La. senators say casual clothing on Senate floor ‘disrespects the institution we serve’

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right) of Louisiana
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Senators John Kennedy (R-La.) and Bill Cassidy joined 44 other Republican senators in demanding that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) restore the traditional dress code on the Senate floor.

On Monday, Sept. 17, Sen. Schumer announced a dress code will no longer be enforced on the Senate floor. This all comes after one particular senator, John Fetterman (D-Penn.), has been wearing casual attire for some time and has even voted on issues while standing in doorways as to not technically violate the floor’s dress code.

“For more than 230 years, the United States has served the American people with honor and dignity. As members of this esteemed body, we understand the seriousness our positions require,” the senators wrote in a letter to Schumer.

The letter goes on to say:

“The Senate is a place of honor and tradition, and the Senate floor is where we conduct the business of the American people. It is where we debate the policies which impact every American family and, when necessary, it is where we must make the gravest decision imaginable—whether to send our fellow Americans into battle to defend the freedoms we all hold dear. The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs. Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent. We the undersigned members of the United States Senate write to express our supreme disappointment and resolute disapproval of your recent decision to abandon the Senate’s longstanding dress code for members, and urge you to immediately reverse this misguided action.”

Read the full letter below:

