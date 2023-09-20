Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

La. district attorneys to file oppositions to clemency hearings

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is expected to file oppositions to the capital clemency hearings that Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the Louisiana Board of Pardons to complete.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is also expected to join in filing an opposition after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore filed his own oppositions.

The group says that they are focusing on the disregard for the rule of law, procedure, and disregard for the impact on the victims and their families brought upon by the unprecedented effort.

Multiple district attorneys along with victims, representatives, and law enforcement will hold a press conference starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to discuss oppositions.

RELATED STORIES
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
‘Sped up for a particular political reason:’ DA believes clemency requests from death row inmates moving too fast
DA Hillar Moore files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates
Protesters ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Latest News

New ozone water system should improve taste and smell of Shreveport water
Algae blooms affecting taste/smell of Shreveport water, city says
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry
Louisiana State Capital
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Governor of Louisiana
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to...
Entergy Louisiana announces $1 million in bill assistance for customers
U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right) of Louisiana
La. senators say casual clothing on Senate floor ‘disrespects the institution we serve’