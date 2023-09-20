Getting Answers
Hot with rain chances through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! It’s been another hot one out there in the ArkLaTex with highs reaching the upper-80s and low-90s thanks to the off-and-on cloud cover. Showers and storms moved through during the afternoon hours, bringing some brief, heavy rain for portions of the region. Tonight, warmer lows are expected with us dropping to the low-70s and upper-60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be very similar with more scattered rain chances and temperatures in the low to mid-90s for highs. Partly cloudy skies are likely, especially during the afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s once again.

The scattered rain and storm chances continue through the weekend with an increase in those chances Sunday thanks to a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex. We’ll stay pretty warm through the weekend and into next week with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Lows in the 60s will return next week.

