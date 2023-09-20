Hispanic Heritage Month: Linda Felix raises awareness for mental health care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Originally from Zacatecas, Mexico Linda Felix has lived in Longview since 2003 and is an active member of the Latino community. Linda graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a BA in psychology and a master’s in clinical psychology with a specialization in neuropsychology.

She currently serves clients in her own private practice, VIVE, as a mental health coach. Linda works with 318 Latino teams to raise awareness and educate the community on mental health. She also volunteers for Operation True North, providing mental health services to veterans and their families.

As an immigrant with clinical experience, Linda understands the impact of the lack of mental health providers within the Latino community. She believes that mental health is a necessity and not a privilege. Linda works to address culture shock, discrimination, and high levels of depression and anxiety in the Latino community.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.