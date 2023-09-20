Fugitive on the run out of Ringgold for 32 years captured in Mexico

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man who has been wanted out of Bienville Parish for more than 30 years has finally been captured.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies took over custody of Greg Lawson. He was being held in Houston after members of the FBI arrested him somewhere in Mexico.

Back in 1991, Lawson shot Seth Garlington in Ringgold. Garlington was injured, but survived the shooting. Lawson was arrested and brought to trial, which was held in Claiborne Parish, in Homer.

Just as the jury was headed back into the courtroom to return its guilty verdict, Lawson fled the court. His truck was found a block away.

