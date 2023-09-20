Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

The first of many waves of showers arrives today

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A weak front has began to move through the region this morning bringing a wave of showers to areas north of I-20. These showers plan to dissipate as it reaches I-20, but this front marks the start of multiple days with afternoon convection occurring in the ArkLaTex.

In Shreveport today, we look to remain calm and sunny for the most part with a small chance for rain this afternoon as this front makes it way through the area. If we do end up receiving rain, it is not expected to be as much as areas north of us will be getting. However, more is to come here for the next few days as another wave of showers/storms looks to move through tomorrow afternoon and Friday morning into afternoon as well.

Our Saturday is looking not as bad as our Thursday and Friday may be, but rain chances still stand at around 20%. A stronger front plans to move through the region on Sunday cooling off our temperatures to start the next work week. These storms may become severe at times and may actually bring regions south of I-20 some rain as well. So make sure to pack that umbrella on your way out the door for the next few days!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Latest News

Rain chances remain low for today, but rain is still possible
CJ's Wednesday afternoon weather update
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
Beneficial rain on the way
Matt's morning weather update
Elevated rain chances for tomorrow
Tomorrow holds elevated rain chances across the region