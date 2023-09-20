The first of many waves of showers arrives today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A weak front has began to move through the region this morning bringing a wave of showers to areas north of I-20. These showers plan to dissipate as it reaches I-20, but this front marks the start of multiple days with afternoon convection occurring in the ArkLaTex.

In Shreveport today, we look to remain calm and sunny for the most part with a small chance for rain this afternoon as this front makes it way through the area. If we do end up receiving rain, it is not expected to be as much as areas north of us will be getting. However, more is to come here for the next few days as another wave of showers/storms looks to move through tomorrow afternoon and Friday morning into afternoon as well.

Our Saturday is looking not as bad as our Thursday and Friday may be, but rain chances still stand at around 20%. A stronger front plans to move through the region on Sunday cooling off our temperatures to start the next work week. These storms may become severe at times and may actually bring regions south of I-20 some rain as well. So make sure to pack that umbrella on your way out the door for the next few days!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.