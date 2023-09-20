‘Fall Nights & Carnival Nights’: State Fair of Louisiana back for 117th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 117th State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Oct. 26!

This year’s theme, “Fall Nights & Carnival Nights”, was announced Wednesday, Sept. 20. The fair runs through Nov. 12 and is full of carnival rides, free shows, food, and live music. Favorites, the LRCA Finals Rodeo and the largest livestock show in the state, will be returning again this year.

This year, parking will be free for the entire fair. Admission will also be free on weekdays (excluding Mondays and Tuesdays when the fair is closed) from 12 to 3 p.m. On opening day, admission is just $2 per person and carnival rides are $2 each. Discounted days are also being offered Nov. 1 and 8. On those days, admission is $6 and carnival ride armbands are $30 each.

TICKET INFORMATION

IN ADVANCE

Discounted advance tickets on sale Sept. 20 through Oct. 25 Adult - $10 Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $40 Child (ages 3-12) - $8

Advance tickets can be purchased online here , and at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods locations.

AT THE GATE

Adult - $15

Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $50

Pay-One-Price Pass Child (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $43

Carnival ride armband - $35

Child (ages 3-12) - $8

Kids under age 3 get in for free

Click here for more information about the State Fair.

