Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

‘Fall Nights & Carnival Nights’: State Fair of Louisiana back for 117th year

The State Fair of Louisiana returns to Shreveport for its 117th year on Oct. 26, 2023.
The State Fair of Louisiana returns to Shreveport for its 117th year on Oct. 26, 2023.(State Fair of Louisiana)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 117th State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Oct. 26!

This year’s theme, “Fall Nights & Carnival Nights”, was announced Wednesday, Sept. 20. The fair runs through Nov. 12 and is full of carnival rides, free shows, food, and live music. Favorites, the LRCA Finals Rodeo and the largest livestock show in the state, will be returning again this year.

This year, parking will be free for the entire fair. Admission will also be free on weekdays (excluding Mondays and Tuesdays when the fair is closed) from 12 to 3 p.m. On opening day, admission is just $2 per person and carnival rides are $2 each. Discounted days are also being offered Nov. 1 and 8. On those days, admission is $6 and carnival ride armbands are $30 each.

TICKET INFORMATION

IN ADVANCE

  • Discounted advance tickets on sale Sept. 20 through Oct. 25
    • Adult - $10
    • Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $40
    • Child (ages 3-12) - $8
  • Advance tickets can be purchased online here, and at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods locations.

AT THE GATE

  • Adult - $15
  • Pay-One-Price Pass Adult (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $50
  • Pay-One-Price Pass Child (includes admission & carnival ride armband) - $43
  • Carnival ride armband - $35
  • Child (ages 3-12) - $8
  • Kids under age 3 get in for free

Click here for more information about the State Fair.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Beneficial rain on the way
Storm threat ramping up across the ArkLaTex
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help

Latest News

Nonprofit experts to gather in NWLA for conference
Nonprofit conference being hosted by LSUS, LA Alliance for Nonprofits
Nonprofit conference being hosted by LSUS, LA Alliance for Nonprofits
Happy 100th Birthday Ms. Carrie
Happy 100th Birthday Ms. Carrie!
Burgers 4 the Badge 2022
Caddo Crime Stoppers to thank law enforcement workers with free lunch