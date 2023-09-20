Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry