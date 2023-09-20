East Texas man given 40 years in prison for possession of meth

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with drug crimes.

District Attorney Reid McCain reports that on Sept. 19, a jury in Harrison County jury found Anthony Devon Byrd, 38, guilty of possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve 40 years in jail.

Back on March 2, a drug bust was conducted at the Timber Village Apartments in Marshall. During the raid, officers searched Byrd’s apartment and found the following items:

marijuana

Xanax

hydrocodone

469 g of meth that had been stamped into pill form to mimic Adderall

Lead detective, Caleb Caldwell with the Marshall Police Department, testified that Byrd was the focus of an investigation about drugs being sold from that apartment. Lt. Scott Smith with Marshall PD also testified that officers have recently been encountering a variety of homemade pills disguised as other drugs (usually fentanyl or meth). He said by adding meth to the pills, it increases the effects of the drug and increases addictive qualities. He said the pills are coming from cartels in Mexico.

