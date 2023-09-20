Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

East Texas man given 40 years in prison for possession of meth

Anthony Devon Byrd, DOB: 9/4/1985
Anthony Devon Byrd, DOB: 9/4/1985(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with drug crimes.

District Attorney Reid McCain reports that on Sept. 19, a jury in Harrison County jury found Anthony Devon Byrd, 38, guilty of possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve 40 years in jail.

Back on March 2, a drug bust was conducted at the Timber Village Apartments in Marshall. During the raid, officers searched Byrd’s apartment and found the following items:

  • marijuana
  • Xanax
  • hydrocodone
  • 469 g of meth that had been stamped into pill form to mimic Adderall

Lead detective, Caleb Caldwell with the Marshall Police Department, testified that Byrd was the focus of an investigation about drugs being sold from that apartment. Lt. Scott Smith with Marshall PD also testified that officers have recently been encountering a variety of homemade pills disguised as other drugs (usually fentanyl or meth). He said by adding meth to the pills, it increases the effects of the drug and increases addictive qualities. He said the pills are coming from cartels in Mexico.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to...
Entergy Louisiana announces $1 million in bill assistance for customers
The 2023 Conference for Louisiana's Nonprofits will be held Sept. 20 at LSUS.
Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits to educate, engage, empower organizations
Water main repairs to begin on E Kings Highway