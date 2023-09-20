Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Downtown businesses concerned about impact of I-20 rehabilitation project

Animated map shows project zone, primary and secondary detour routes
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City on the afternoon of Sept....
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City on the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. Authorities are urging motorists to find alternate routes during the I-20 rehabilitation project.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — While the I-20 rehabilition project may alter your daily commute, businesses in the downtown area are concerned.

Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority hosted a Q&A meeting Wednesday (Sept. 20) to discuss alternative routes and forms of communication.

Animation shows Interstate 20 rehabilitation project zone and primary and secondary detour routes

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn what’s planned.

