Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits to educate, engage, empower organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spend a full day networking and learning about nonprofits from across the state.

On Sept. 20, nonprofits across Louisiana will meet and network at the 2023 Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits at the Louisiana State University of Shreveport (LSUS) campus at the University Center, One University Place. The event will be a great chance to learn from experts in the field and is being hosted by The Alliance. KSLA’s own Priscilla Borrego will be the master of ceremonies during the conference.

The conference will be an informative and thought-provoking event with a full day of training, speakers, and networking.

Nonprofits, from across the state, come to network and learn.

Issues speakers will address:

Fundraising

Employees

Volunteer retention

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Nonprofit resilience

Sustainability

Plus more!

Schedule:

7:30 a.m. - Breakfast & Registration

8:30 a.m. - Welcome

8:45 a.m. - Beth Kanter speaks on Workplace Wellbeing-Impact Without Burnout

9:30 a.m. - Steve Higgins speaks on Carter Global, Fundraising Session

10:15 a.m. - Exhibitor Networking

10:15 a.m. - Dr. Heather Carpenter, State of Nonprofits 2023

11:15 a.m. - Maxine Crump, Dialogue on Race

12:15 a.m. - Lunch & Maya Enista Smith, Building Nonprofits with Kindness

1:15 p.m. - Exhibitor Networking

1:30 p.m. - Funder Panel, Ballroom

2:15 p.m. - Colton Strawser, Board Governance

2:30 p.m. - Ned Fasullo, Cybersecurity & Technology

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Closing remarks.

Registration & Tickets

General admission for the event will cost $250 (nonprofits and individuals are welcome)

The Alliance members - $100

For those who choose to join The Alliance, it is just $100 to register and save $50.

Raising More Funds for Your Nonprofit with Dr. Colton Strawser - $25

Students - $100

To register for the event, visit https://louisiananonprofits.org/event-5068376/Registration.

