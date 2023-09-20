Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits to educate, engage, empower organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spend a full day networking and learning about nonprofits from across the state.
On Sept. 20, nonprofits across Louisiana will meet and network at the 2023 Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits at the Louisiana State University of Shreveport (LSUS) campus at the University Center, One University Place. The event will be a great chance to learn from experts in the field and is being hosted by The Alliance. KSLA’s own Priscilla Borrego will be the master of ceremonies during the conference.
The conference will be an informative and thought-provoking event with a full day of training, speakers, and networking.
Issues speakers will address:
- Fundraising
- Employees
- Volunteer retention
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Nonprofit resilience
- Sustainability
- Plus more!
Schedule:
- 7:30 a.m. - Breakfast & Registration
- 8:30 a.m. - Welcome
- 8:45 a.m. - Beth Kanter speaks on Workplace Wellbeing-Impact Without Burnout
- 9:30 a.m. - Steve Higgins speaks on Carter Global, Fundraising Session
- 10:15 a.m. - Exhibitor Networking
- 10:15 a.m. - Dr. Heather Carpenter, State of Nonprofits 2023
- 11:15 a.m. - Maxine Crump, Dialogue on Race
- 12:15 a.m. - Lunch & Maya Enista Smith, Building Nonprofits with Kindness
- 1:15 p.m. - Exhibitor Networking
- 1:30 p.m. - Funder Panel, Ballroom
- 2:15 p.m. - Colton Strawser, Board Governance
- 2:30 p.m. - Ned Fasullo, Cybersecurity & Technology
- 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Closing remarks.
Registration & Tickets
- General admission for the event will cost $250 (nonprofits and individuals are welcome)
- The Alliance members - $100
- For those who choose to join The Alliance, it is just $100 to register and save $50.
- Raising More Funds for Your Nonprofit with Dr. Colton Strawser - $25
- Students - $100
To register for the event, visit https://louisiananonprofits.org/event-5068376/Registration.
