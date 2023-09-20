Getting Answers
Colombian dancer gives us a preview of her Hispanic Heritage Festival performance

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Festival is coming up in October. And to preview the event, KSLA invited one of the dancers who will be performing to give a sneak peek of the entertainment.

Lina Perez is from Colombia and teaches Spanish at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport. She will be performing at the festival Oct. 14.

Perez spoke about the history and significance of the dance she’ll be performing, as well as why music and dance are so important in Hispanic culture.

The festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Aquarium. Tickets are $80 per person and include food from six different Latin-American countries, entertainment and more. Tickets are available for purchase online here.

WATCH A PREVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

