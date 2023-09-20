Caddo Crime Stoppers to thank law enforcement workers with free lunch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crime Stoppers of Caddo-Shreveport is honoring police officers with their second annual Burgers 4 the Badge lunch.

The luncheon is open to all commissioned officers in Caddo Parish. Crime Stoppers says over 400 members of law enforcement attended last year.

“Many people want to show their appreciation to our brave officers but don’t get the opportunity. Burgers 4 The Badge let’s everyone say thanks by treating an officer to this fun event” said Terry McNaight, president of Crime Stoppers.

Food will be provided by Shane’s Seafood & BBQ, Louisiana Seafood Council, Mrs. Fields Cookies, Abita Root Beer and Eagle Distributing.

Grab your lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Shreveport Police Headquarters.

If you would like to donate to the event, click here. Remaining funds will go to Crime Stoppers’ Tip Fund.

