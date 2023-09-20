Ark. state trooper, 2 volunteer firefighters hit by vehicle while standing on interstate working crash

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen are recovering after being hit by a vehicle while working a wreck on the side of the road.

A trooper with Arkansas State Police and two volunteer firemen were injured in this crash on I-30 in Hempstead Co. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Viewer)

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 just before 6 p.m., the trooper, Antonio May, was on I-30 at mile marker 35 in Hempstead County working a wreck. His unit was parked in the highway in order to block one of the lanes of traffic. Two volunteer firefighters also responded to the scene. Their pickup truck was parked in front of the trooper’s unit.

Arkansas State Police officials say the three men were standing in front of the pickup truck when the incident happened.

A vehicle crashed into the back of the trooper’s unit, causing it to hit the pickup truck, then the three men were struck by the pickup.

All three were taken to a hospital in Texarkana for treatment. They were all treated and released, officials say.

State police is still investigating the crash.

