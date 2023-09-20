Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Algae blooms affecting taste/smell of Shreveport water, city says

New ozone water system should improve taste and smell of Shreveport water
New ozone water system should improve taste and smell of Shreveport water
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage is letting customers know the water may currently have a bit of an unusual smell/taste due to algae blooms.

This temporary, non-harmful change in the water is due to the regular occurrence of algae blooms in Cross Lake, the city says. These blooms vary in frequency and length. City officials say tests performed on the water show the presence of algae at elevated concentrations, which is causing an earthy taste and smell. Officials say while the taste and smell of the water is noticeable, there are no known health effects caused by these compounds.

Since the testing was done, the water department has adjusted the chemicals to fix the issue. Customers should see an improvement in the coming days. Anyone who’s still experiencing an issue should call the water quality lab at 318-673-7654 to schedule a flush.

The water department reiterates the water is completely safe to drink.

“We are monitoring the levels of algae and odorants and treating them until water quality returns to normal,” said Willam Daniel, director of the Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage. “We hope that by informing the public of the potential impact of the algal bloom, we can alleviate any concerns that customers may have if they notice an abnormal taste or smell to their water.”

The water department says with the completion of the $36.5 million T.L. Amiss Water Treatment Plant Ozone Improvement Project, customers should soon see a noticeable difference in the water. Once the system is fully operational, customers can expects incidents like this to be infrequent.

VIDEO: New ozone water system should improve taste and smell of Shreveport water

The city hopes to have the new ozone system up and running within the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
Law enforcement in Ark. still searching for man last seen in Aug.; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in to help
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry
Louisiana State Capital
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Governor of Louisiana
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to...
Entergy Louisiana announces $1 million in bill assistance for customers
U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right) of Louisiana
La. senators say casual clothing on Senate floor ‘disrespects the institution we serve’