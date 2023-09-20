Algae blooms affecting taste/smell of Shreveport water, city says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage is letting customers know the water may currently have a bit of an unusual smell/taste due to algae blooms.

This temporary, non-harmful change in the water is due to the regular occurrence of algae blooms in Cross Lake, the city says. These blooms vary in frequency and length. City officials say tests performed on the water show the presence of algae at elevated concentrations, which is causing an earthy taste and smell. Officials say while the taste and smell of the water is noticeable, there are no known health effects caused by these compounds.

Since the testing was done, the water department has adjusted the chemicals to fix the issue. Customers should see an improvement in the coming days. Anyone who’s still experiencing an issue should call the water quality lab at 318-673-7654 to schedule a flush.

The water department reiterates the water is completely safe to drink.

“We are monitoring the levels of algae and odorants and treating them until water quality returns to normal,” said Willam Daniel, director of the Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage. “We hope that by informing the public of the potential impact of the algal bloom, we can alleviate any concerns that customers may have if they notice an abnormal taste or smell to their water.”

The water department says with the completion of the $36.5 million T.L. Amiss Water Treatment Plant Ozone Improvement Project, customers should soon see a noticeable difference in the water. Once the system is fully operational, customers can expects incidents like this to be infrequent.

VIDEO: New ozone water system should improve taste and smell of Shreveport water

The city hopes to have the new ozone system up and running within the next seven days.

