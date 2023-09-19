Water main repairs to be made on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prepare to slow down for construction on East Kings Highway beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.

News release from the city:

The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage will be repairing a 36″ force main starting at 10:30 p.m. Repair work is expected to last 10-12 hours.

Two lanes of traffic in the 7700 block of East Kings Highway have already been closed and will remain closed until repair work has been completed. During repairs, people can expect to see large vehicles and heavy equipment being used. There will be two lanes of traffic that are open, but drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.