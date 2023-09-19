Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Voter registration event taking place at Pierre Bossier Mall

Hosted by Bossier NAACP, Power Coalition for Equity & Justice
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day! Since the holiday was first observed in 2012, over five million people have signed up to vote.

To help grow the voting population, the Bossier City/Parish NAACP Branch and the Power Coalition for Equity & Justice are hosting a registration drive.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register. This drive is being held to give the community the opportunity to share their voice.

Get out and register at 4 p.m. at the Pierre Bossier Mall!

Donzell Hughes and Anna Auzenne with the NAACP sat down with KSLA to give more details on the event>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Students in St. Helena Parish return to class one week after deadly school shooting
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will premiere its live show in Bossier City.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to stage first live show in 6 years in Bossier City
Sept. 18 was the first day on the job for the new city manager in Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana, Ark., welcomes new city manager
CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home