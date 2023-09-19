Voter registration event taking place at Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day! Since the holiday was first observed in 2012, over five million people have signed up to vote.

To help grow the voting population, the Bossier City/Parish NAACP Branch and the Power Coalition for Equity & Justice are hosting a registration drive.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register. This drive is being held to give the community the opportunity to share their voice.

Get out and register at 4 p.m. at the Pierre Bossier Mall!

Donzell Hughes and Anna Auzenne with the NAACP sat down with KSLA to give more details on the event>>

