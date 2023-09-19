Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Voter registration deadline approaching ahead of Oct. 14 election in La.

(Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Oct. 14.

The deadline to register online to vote in the Gubernatorial Primary Election is Saturday, Sept. 23. Those who aren’t registered can use the GeauxVote Online Registration System to do so. This deadline is for those who have never been registered before, and for voters who need to make changes to their registration.

After registering, voters are encouraged to download the GeauxVote app on their phone to get info on voting districts, sample ballots, polling place details, election results, and more.

Early voting for the Oct. 14 election is Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1). Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the upcoming election, click here, or call 800-883-2805.

