Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shipley Do-Nuts looking to bring new location to Shreveport

Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?
Is Shreveport ready to welcome one of the nation's largest donut brands?(Shipley Do-Nuts)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shipley Do-Nuts has announced it’s hoping to expand its presence in Louisiana.

Currently, there are four Shipley locations in Louisiana. Now, the company is hoping to bring a new location to north Louisiana. The company is also hoping to add locations in or around Alexandria, New Orleans, and Lafayette.

The company is also launching an incentive program for potential franchisees who open their stores within a certain time frame. Right now, the company says there are more than 340 locations in 12 states.

