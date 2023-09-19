Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina

Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - The Saints are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. They went on the road Monday night (Sept. 18) and pulled out a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Backup running back Tony Jones, Jr. rushed for two touchdowns. Taysom Hill also ran wild on the ground with 75 yards rushing on eight carries.

Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards.

In the third quarter, Chris Olave pulled in a one-handed catch for a 42-yard reception. His big grab setup the Saints at the Carolina 30-yard line.

That would eventually lead to Jones first score of the day, a 2-yard touchdown. It was Jones’ first NFL career TD. Jones was filling in for Jamaal Williams, who was lost to an injured hamstring in the first half.

Jones would punch in his second score in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown.

The Saints failed to find the end zone on two trips to the red zone in the first half. Instead, Blake Grupe connected on field goals of 28 and 23 yards in the first two quarters.

New Orleans is back on the road next week, facing the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Wisconsin.

