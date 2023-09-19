Red River Brewpub closing its doors after decade in business

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A longtime brewery in Shreveport-Bossier is closing its doors after first opening in the early 2010s.

Red River Brewpub first opened in 2013 after the idea was dreamed up in a garage in Bossier City in 2009. During its time, the brewery occupied three different locations in the area, finally landing in Bossier City. In October of 2022, the brewery returned to its “garage roots” and moved to its location on Mansfield Street.

The brewery’s last day open will be Sept. 24.

“We take this moment to extend our deepest gratitude to our devoted patrons, dynamic team, and supportive community who have been the cornerstone of this venture. Your encouragement has fueled our spirit, and the memories we created together are priceless,” said a post on the brewery’s Instagram.

The brewery held a grand opening event at its final location in Bossier City back on Oct. 16, 2022.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.