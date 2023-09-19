Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Red River Brewpub closing its doors after decade in business

The Red River Brewpub's last day in business will be Sept. 24, 2023.
The Red River Brewpub's last day in business will be Sept. 24, 2023.(Red River Brewpub)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A longtime brewery in Shreveport-Bossier is closing its doors after first opening in the early 2010s.

Red River Brewpub first opened in 2013 after the idea was dreamed up in a garage in Bossier City in 2009. During its time, the brewery occupied three different locations in the area, finally landing in Bossier City. In October of 2022, the brewery returned to its “garage roots” and moved to its location on Mansfield Street.

The brewery’s last day open will be Sept. 24.

“We take this moment to extend our deepest gratitude to our devoted patrons, dynamic team, and supportive community who have been the cornerstone of this venture. Your encouragement has fueled our spirit, and the memories we created together are priceless,” said a post on the brewery’s Instagram.

The brewery held a grand opening event at its final location in Bossier City back on Oct. 16, 2022.

PREVIOUS VIDEO:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Louisiana Realtors hearing from 12+ candidates for statewide office
The newest marker along the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail is unveiled at the Texas and Pacific...
Louisiana Civil Rights Trail marker installed at Texas & Pacific Railway Depot
NSU Elementary Lab students in kindergarten through fifth grade opened Field Day competition...
ArkLaTex schools named 2023 recipients of National Blue Ribbon Award
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall