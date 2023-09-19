NSU Elementary Lab School named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - NSU’s Elementary Lab School in Natchitoches has earned a big honor.

The school has been recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School. A total of 353 schools across the country have been recognized this year by the U.S. Department of Education.

NSU Elementary Lab is part of the Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development. The school provides future teachers with the opportunity to observe and participate in real classroom situations.

“I am incredibly proud to announce that our school has been honored with the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education,” said Principal Caron Coleman. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our amazing students, devoted teachers, supportive parents, and the entire school community. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a top-quality education that fosters a love for learning, creativity and excellence in every child. This achievement affirms our mission to nurture well-rounded, responsible citizens. We will continue to strive for academic excellence and create a nurturing environment where excellence is expected of everyone. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this remarkable accomplishment. Simply put, I am proud.”

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators and staff at our National Blue Ribbon schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

During its 40 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has give around 10,000 awards to 9,700 schools.

