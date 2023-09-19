Louisiana Realtors hearing from 12+ candidates for statewide office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana REALTORS® are hearing from more than a dozen candidates for statewide political office during the Shreveport stop of the National Association of REALTORS®' Riding With the Brand nationwide bus tour Tuesday.

[Louisiana candidate database]

Louisiana REALTORS® is a professional trade association comprised of more than 16,000 members in the business of real estate in Louisiana.

Listed alphabetically, the candidates for statewide office who are expected to speak between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center include:

John Fleming, treasurer

Dustin Granger, treasurer

Elbert Guillory, lieutenant governor

Sharon Hewitt, governor

Alexander “Xan” John, governor

Nancy Landry, secretary of state

Hunter Lundy, governor

Scott McKnight, treasurer

Liz Murrill, attorney general

Richard Nelson, governor

Billy Nungesser, lieutenant governor

Clay Schexnayder, secretary of state

John Schroder, governor

John Stefanski, attorney general

Tim Temple, insurance commissioner

Brandon Trosclair, secretary of state

Stephen Waguespack, governor

Shawn Wilson, governor

“Louisiana REALTORS® play a vital role in driving economic development and building stronger communities,” Tony Cornner, president of Louisiana REALTORS®, said in a news release.

“This event is an opportunity to engage with our candidates for statewide office on one of the most important issues impacting every Louisianan and recognize the importance of Louisiana REALTORS® in contributing to the economic vibrancy of our state.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn what the candidates had to say.

Check out all the statewide candidates scheduled to appear at Louisiana REALTORS® "Riding with the Brand" event on... Posted by Louisiana REALTORS on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.