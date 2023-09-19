Louisiana Realtors hearing from 12+ candidates for statewide office
Speeches are part of Shreveport stop on national association’s nationwide bus tour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana REALTORS® are hearing from more than a dozen candidates for statewide political office during the Shreveport stop of the National Association of REALTORS®' Riding With the Brand nationwide bus tour Tuesday.
Louisiana REALTORS® is a professional trade association comprised of more than 16,000 members in the business of real estate in Louisiana.
Listed alphabetically, the candidates for statewide office who are expected to speak between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center include:
- John Fleming, treasurer
- Dustin Granger, treasurer
- Elbert Guillory, lieutenant governor
- Sharon Hewitt, governor
- Alexander “Xan” John, governor
- Nancy Landry, secretary of state
- Hunter Lundy, governor
- Scott McKnight, treasurer
- Liz Murrill, attorney general
- Richard Nelson, governor
- Billy Nungesser, lieutenant governor
- Clay Schexnayder, secretary of state
- John Schroder, governor
- John Stefanski, attorney general
- Tim Temple, insurance commissioner
- Brandon Trosclair, secretary of state
- Stephen Waguespack, governor
- Shawn Wilson, governor
“Louisiana REALTORS® play a vital role in driving economic development and building stronger communities,” Tony Cornner, president of Louisiana REALTORS®, said in a news release.
“This event is an opportunity to engage with our candidates for statewide office on one of the most important issues impacting every Louisianan and recognize the importance of Louisiana REALTORS® in contributing to the economic vibrancy of our state.”
