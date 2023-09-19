Longview ISD Superintendent Wilcox announces retirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. James Wilcox has announced he is retiring as superintendent at Longview ISD, effective Dec. 31, 2025.

In a statement issued to media, Wilcox said his decision is driven by his and his wife’s desire “to embark on new adventures.”

“I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD,” he said. “I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God’s greatest gift to us all: their children.”

According to the press release, Wilcox will remain fully engaged in his position until his last day.

“Longview ISD is a leading public school district, not just in East Texas but across the state,” said board president Michael Tubb. “And that is due, in large part, to the innovation and expertise of Dr. Wilcox’s leadership in providing exceptional educational opportunities for students from kindergarten through grade 12.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.