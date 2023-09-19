Law enforcement in Arkansas continue searching for man last seen over a month ago; dive team, cadaver dogs brought in for assistance

TEXARKANA, Ark (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for information to help them find Sawyer Siau, who has been missing for over six weeks.

“We will follow every lead until there are no more leads or we locate him,” Miller County Sheriff Wayne Easley said.

Emergency crews, with the help of cadaver dogs, have searched woods, and the Miller County dive team has searched other ponds for the man. So far, the search has been unsuccessful. Officials said Siau was last seen walking from an area near Yespe St. on Aug. 9.

According to the sheriff’s office, Siau was last seen on Aug. 9, but police weren’t notified until Aug. 17. Evidence they gathered then led to them searching a pond at an old gravel pit off South State Line.

“At this point, we are unsure if there is any foul play involved in it, but we are handling like it is just in case it comes out,” Sheriff Easley said.

Sawyer Siau is 29 years old. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds.

“It is not against the law for someone to go missing, but based on our experience, someone does not go missing this long, if everything is good in their life.”

If anyone has information on the case, contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001.

