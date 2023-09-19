Hot and dry today; some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have another hot and dry day ahead of us as we head into Tuesday afternoon with highs likely rising to the low and mid-90s. Plenty of sunshine is likely with a couple of passing clouds here and there. There is a tiny, isolated chance for a shower here and there, especially in the late evening hours, but nothing major is expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-60s. We’re going to see a little more cloud cover during the evening hours which will trap a lot of our heat from the day.

There is a chance that another front will move through Wednesday afternoon bringing more scattered showers that will stay active until it reaches I-20, then it will dissipate. Our highs will likely rise to the mid-90s regardless of the rain chances. You will notice a little more humidity as we head into the later week and this coming weekend.

Thursday holds another slight chance for rain before we have a stronger cold front on Sunday. Hopefully, that will bring more beneficial rainfall to our region because our drought conditions are getting serious.

