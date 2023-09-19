Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hot and dry today; some rain on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have another hot and dry day ahead of us as we head into Tuesday afternoon with highs likely rising to the low and mid-90s. Plenty of sunshine is likely with a couple of passing clouds here and there. There is a tiny, isolated chance for a shower here and there, especially in the late evening hours, but nothing major is expected. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-60s. We’re going to see a little more cloud cover during the evening hours which will trap a lot of our heat from the day.

There is a chance that another front will move through Wednesday afternoon bringing more scattered showers that will stay active until it reaches I-20, then it will dissipate. Our highs will likely rise to the mid-90s regardless of the rain chances. You will notice a little more humidity as we head into the later week and this coming weekend.

Thursday holds another slight chance for rain before we have a stronger cold front on Sunday. Hopefully, that will bring more beneficial rainfall to our region because our drought conditions are getting serious.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Hot and sunny Tuesday
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Another hot and dry day ahead
Another hot and dry day ahead
Another hot and dry day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Humidity set to rise by the middle of the week
Conditions remain nice for tomorrow