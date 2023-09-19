Hispanic Heritage Month: Jose Sanchez fights for immigration reform

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Jose Sanchez was born in Mexico City and came to Texas in 1981 as an undocumented immigrant. He was raised in Longview and attended Spring Hill ISD, where he finished as the class salutatorian.

After graduating from Texas A&M University, Jose attended Texas Tech Law School. In 2005, he opened the Jose Sanchez Law Firm in Longview.

Jose handles personal injury, immigration cases, and helps lead the growing Latino community in east Texas. He organized and led the Immigration March in 2006 in Tyler, which was recognized by the New York Times.

Jose travels throughout the U.S. fighting and marching for immigration reform and meeting with national leaders. He also maintains a weekly Spanish radio show in east Texas, where he shares legal advice, current news, and politics that affect the Latino community.

