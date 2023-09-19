Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hispanic Heritage Month: Jose Sanchez fights for immigration reform

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Jose Sanchez was born in Mexico City and came to Texas in 1981 as an undocumented immigrant. He was raised in Longview and attended Spring Hill ISD, where he finished as the class salutatorian.

After graduating from Texas A&M University, Jose attended Texas Tech Law School. In 2005, he opened the Jose Sanchez Law Firm in Longview.

Jose handles personal injury, immigration cases, and helps lead the growing Latino community in east Texas. He organized and led the Immigration March in 2006 in Tyler, which was recognized by the New York Times.

Jose travels throughout the U.S. fighting and marching for immigration reform and meeting with national leaders. He also maintains a weekly Spanish radio show in east Texas, where he shares legal advice, current news, and politics that affect the Latino community.

KSLA CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Jose Sanchez fights for immigration reform
Hispanic Heritage Month: Jose Sanchez fights for immigration reform
How 2 ArkLaTex organizations are celebrating Nat'l Voter Registration Day
Voter registration event taking place at Pierre Bossier Mall
Booker T. Washington to host stage play
Booker T. Washington performing educational play ‘Shreveport Rising: We’ve Come This Far by Faith’
Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Natalia Luraguiz
Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Natalia Luraguiz