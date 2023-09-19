Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT
(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

