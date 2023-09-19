Edgewood police chief dies on duty

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.

According to the Van Police Department’s Facebook page, David Hammond has died. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

According to Edgewood City Administrator Petra Marley, Hammond’s death was a sudden shock to the city. The chief was in good spirits the day before his death, and he was found in his office by Lieutenant Robert Dearing. Hammond and Dearing worked together for many years, Marley said, and the chief died doing what he loved.

Marley was unable to confirm Hammond’s cause of death, though it was believed he died of natural causes.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Details will be added as they are released.

