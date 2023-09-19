East Texas man creates sickle-cell support community as he battles disease

Hallsville, Texas (KLTV) - The CDC says sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood cell disorder in the U.S., and it affects more than 100,000 people every year. Here in the Lone Star State, one out of every 2,000 newborns has sickle cell disease, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

Daryl Rosborough has had sickle-cell disease since he was a child. He was diagnosed at two years old. The disease makes his red blood cells become hard, sticky, and shaped like sickles. Since sickle cells die early, it causes a constant shortage of red blood cells which causes pain, fatigue, and, at times, strokes.

“Sickle cell patients that hurt every day, wake up hurting, going to sleep hurting. They can’t remember the last time they had a pain-free day,” said Rosborough.

Rosborough is 46 years old, an age doctors said he was never going to reach.

“I grew up being told I was not going to live past 18, (that) I actually would be blessed to see 18,” said Rosborough.

He believes he is here for a reason, and that is to help others who have the same illness.

“We needed an organization that will bring us together, because I believe we are stronger together,” said Rosborough.

Rosborough did just that by creating a Facebook group called Sickle Cell Warriors of Texas. His intention is not only to bring a community together, but also to educate others about sickle cell disease after having bad experiences with medical professionals.

“I have been overdosed in hospital and sent home. I’ve been told I had not been in crisis and been sent home before,” said Rosborough.

Even through all of that, he says his faith pushes him to keep going.

“If we can believe and put our faith in God, everything is possible,” said Rosborough.

His love of music helps helps him as well.

“A lot of people see me play and they are like, ‘it’s like you’re in heaven when you play,’” he said.

He plays his piano not only for himself, but also as a way to express his gratefulness.

“When I play, that’s the only way I can tell him thank you,” said Rosborough.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. It’s a time to bring to light the stories of those who are impacted by this disease.

