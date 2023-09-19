Conditions remain nice for tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Conditions are set to remain nice for tomorrow until we hit the evening hours where a weak cold front is supposed to move through overnight. This may bring severe weather outside of the ArkLaTex and leave areas north of I-30 with some scattered showers that last into Wednesday morning. Another front looks to swoop through from the north later this week bring scattered showers that extend as far as I-20.

Tuesday’s weather will remain similar to today’s weather with lots of sunshine and temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Some places could hit the mid 90′s before the front arrives. Once it arrives, temperatures won’t be affected much or at all, but it will bring back the humidity to the region that will most likely last throughout the weekend.

There is a chance that another front will move through Wednesday afternoon bringing more scattered showers that will stay active until it reaches I-20, then it will dissipate. Thursday holds another slight chance for rain before we have a stronger cold front moving through on Sunday and hopefully that will bring some more beneficial rainfall to our region because our drought conditions are getting pretty serious. Have a good one!

