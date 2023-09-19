Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A child in Texas riding a battery-powered toy car was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not publicly identify the child.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling
FILE - JoAnne Epps, Temple University Law School Dean, attends the premiere screening of WE...
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh’s killing
5-year-old Joann Dehardt, of Prosperity, is serving up food hot off the grill at her new hot...
‘It’s a joy to come to work’: Woman opens hot dog stand at 85 years old
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate