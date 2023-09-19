Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police are investigating after a child was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday, Sept. 18.

Officials were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road. They say the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the incident happened.

The driver stayed on the scene and is not being charged at this time.

“It’s a tragedy to lose a child in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Chief Cliff Carruth.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
Three employees at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were exposed to a substance believed to...
3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Voter registration deadline approaching ahead of Oct. 14 election in La.
Edgewood police chief dies
Edgewood police chief dies on duty
3 new members added to Shreveport’s Citizen Capital Improvements Committee
Longview ISD Superintendent Wilcox announces retirement