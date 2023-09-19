Child dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police are investigating after a child was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday, Sept. 18.

Officials were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road. They say the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the incident happened.

The driver stayed on the scene and is not being charged at this time.

“It’s a tragedy to lose a child in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Chief Cliff Carruth.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

