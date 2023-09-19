Booker T. Washington performing educational play ‘Shreveport Rising: We’ve Come This Far by Faith’

Getting Answers
Booker T. Washington to host stage play
Booker T. Washington to host stage play
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sixty years ago, students from Booker T. Washington were intimidated, stopped in their tracks and beaten as they marched for equality.

A stage play will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 that is dedicated to the fateful day. “Shreveport Rising: We’ve Come This Far by Faith” will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be $20.

Director Vincent Williams, Event Chairperson Sharon Johnson, and Monica Blake Mickle visited the KSLA Cafe on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to discuss the play.

